Pictet & Cie Europe SA Purchases 3,966 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,711,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,380,000 after buying an additional 92,021 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,449,000 after acquiring an additional 174,335 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,091,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,368,000 after buying an additional 325,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,984,000 after buying an additional 45,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $133,264,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $13.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.