Pictet & Cie Europe SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COG. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 257,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 245,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.27. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

