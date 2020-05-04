Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 280 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $257.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

