Pictet & Cie Europe SA Takes $202,000 Position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Ferrari by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.13.

Shares of RACE opened at $155.37 on Monday. Ferrari NV has a 12-month low of $127.73 and a 12-month high of $180.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.33.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.2351 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Ferrari’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

