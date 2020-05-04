Pictet & Cie Europe SA Takes $208,000 Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,778,000 after acquiring an additional 229,679 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,260,000 after buying an additional 3,637,334 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,547 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,279,000 after buying an additional 2,820,814 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,193,000 after buying an additional 227,564 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,008,106. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $146.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.21. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus upped their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

