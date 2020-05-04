Pictet & Cie Europe SA Takes Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,559,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 983,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,055,000 after buying an additional 612,671 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,190.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 509,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after buying an additional 469,927 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,066,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,911,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $49.90 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.