Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $544,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.7% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 67,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,348 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.2% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

NYSE:MRK opened at $77.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average is $83.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

