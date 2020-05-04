Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.26.

PDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.17. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $53.67.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 23.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

