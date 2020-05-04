Piper Sandler Lowers Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Price Target to $15.00

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAMG. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

SAMG opened at $10.13 on Monday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Allen Gray acquired 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $25,614.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,714.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard R. Hough III bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,648.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,131 shares of company stock valued at $75,999. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 29,548 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 579,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.