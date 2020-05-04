Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $796.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.85 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 110.36% and a net margin of 5.81%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of PBI traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,563,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.69.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In other Pitney Bowes news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,620 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.