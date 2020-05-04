Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Portola Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.00% and a negative net margin of 249.20%. On average, analysts expect Portola Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PTLA stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $36.98.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PTLA shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.13.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

