PPD (PPD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect PPD to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts expect PPD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $22.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18. PPD has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $33.23.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. Also, insider Christopher Fikry bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Insiders have purchased 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,150 over the last ninety days.

PPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on PPD from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

