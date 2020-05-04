PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,339,000 after buying an additional 922,840 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,383,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 624.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after purchasing an additional 479,668 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 940,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $88.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average is $115.49. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.