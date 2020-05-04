PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

PRAH has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair lowered PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $127.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $116.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $87.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.09. PRA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.71.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $783.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.61 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.59%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $323,025.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

