ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

BATS NOBL opened at $61.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.33. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

