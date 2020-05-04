Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 52,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $401,225.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,088.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.52. 24,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

