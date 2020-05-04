PRW Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,696 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $105.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

