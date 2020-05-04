Qiagen (QGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Qiagen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QGEN opened at $41.67 on Monday. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.35, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QGEN shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.54.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

