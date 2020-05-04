RealChain (RCT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,099.00

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 4th. RealChain has a market cap of $139,547.86 and approximately $5,099.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. Over the last week, RealChain has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RealChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00047005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $360.96 or 0.04122145 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00059558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035210 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011435 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011438 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008770 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 506,617,477 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RealChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.