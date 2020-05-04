Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMS):

4/29/2020 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2020 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2020 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of those affected by chronic disorders of the central nervous system. The company seeks to achieve this by modifying the pharmacokinetic profiles of approved drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and in fixed-dose combination products. Adamas is currently developing ADS-5102, its lead wholly-owned product candidate, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) associated with Parkinson's disease and for the treatment of major symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis in patients with walking impairment. The company's portfolio also includes Namzaric and Namenda XR, two approved products with Forest Laboratories Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Allergan plc. Forest is responsible for marketing both products in the United States under an exclusive license from Adamas. "

Shares of ADMS opened at $3.18 on Monday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $89.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.06. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 335.30% and a negative net margin of 192.52%. The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

