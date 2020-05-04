ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReneSola from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th.

SOL stock remained flat at $$1.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.35.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $26.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ReneSola will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 679,160 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $699,534.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of ReneSola as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

