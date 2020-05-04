Repay (RPAY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Repay to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Repay has set its FY 2020

Individual that wish to register for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Repay to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RPAY stock opened at $17.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. Repay has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPAY. BTIG Research upped their target price on Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

