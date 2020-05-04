Republic Services (RSG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Republic Services has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.48-3.53 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.44-3.49 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, analysts expect Republic Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RSG opened at $77.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,334 shares of company stock worth $3,198,724 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

