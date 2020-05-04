Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.17% from the company’s previous close.

QSR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.52.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $48.32 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $79.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

