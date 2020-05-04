Reviewing NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) and Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZN)

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) and Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NXT Energy Solutions and Zion Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXT Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Zion Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

NXT Energy Solutions has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NXT Energy Solutions and Zion Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXT Energy Solutions N/A 13.52% 11.61% Zion Oil & Gas N/A -74.55% -45.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NXT Energy Solutions and Zion Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXT Energy Solutions $9.02 million 2.36 $2.84 million N/A N/A Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$6.69 million N/A N/A

NXT Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Zion Oil & Gas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NXT Energy Solutions beats Zion Oil & Gas on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides airborne and gravity based geophysical survey services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc. and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc. in September 2008. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

