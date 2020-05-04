Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial set a C$7.00 price objective on Rocky Mountain Dealerships and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of TSE RME opened at C$4.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.91. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a 52 week low of C$3.32 and a 52 week high of C$9.12. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.00, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$218.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Rocky Mountain Dealerships will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

