Roots (TSE:ROOT) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Roots (TSE:ROOT) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.75 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$3.50.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ROOT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Roots from C$3.50 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Roots from C$4.25 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Roots from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roots currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.71.

Shares of Roots stock opened at C$1.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $33.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.71. Roots has a fifty-two week low of C$0.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.24.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

