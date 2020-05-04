Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Sabra Health Care REIT has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.70-1.80 EPS. Persons interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. On average, analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.06.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

