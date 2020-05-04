ScanSource (SCSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. ScanSource has set its Q3 2020

Investors that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $989.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ScanSource to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ScanSource stock opened at $24.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ScanSource has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, VP Matthew Dean bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Grainger bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $195,705 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

