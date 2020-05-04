Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,328 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $173.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

