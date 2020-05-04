Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Purchases 605 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.2% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,241 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Pfizer by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,078 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,472 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.39 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $208.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

