Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,388,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,922 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,033,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,093,000 after purchasing an additional 78,966 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,766,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,824,000 after acquiring an additional 230,857 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,760,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,476,000 after acquiring an additional 225,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,198,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,333,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.58. 1,952,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,639. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $56.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.03.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.