Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCTBF. HSBC raised Securitas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Pareto Securities raised Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Securitas stock remained flat at $$11.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. Securitas has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44.

Securitas Company Profile

Securitas AB provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

