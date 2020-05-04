Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Shares of SRTS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,389. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $40.56 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

