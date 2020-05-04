Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Takes $229,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 68,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,264 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 22,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 102,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,656,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Pfizer stock opened at $37.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.