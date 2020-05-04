Sepio Capital LLC Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sepio Capital LLC cut its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 24,089 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.92.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $105.50 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.67 and its 200-day moving average is $129.30. The company has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

