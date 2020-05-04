Share Plc. (LON:SHRE) Insider Acquires £16,000 in Stock

Share Plc. (LON:SHRE) insider Richard Tolkien purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($21,047.09).

Richard Tolkien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Richard Tolkien bought 25,000 shares of Share stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £7,750 ($10,194.69).

SHRE stock opened at GBX 33 ($0.43) on Monday. Share Plc. has a 1-year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 million and a PE ratio of -330.00.

Share (LON:SHRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 0.80 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Share Company Profile

Share plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in stockbroking related activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Share Centre and Sharefunds. The Share Centre division offers trading, stockbroking, and custodian services to retail investors. It also provides and administrates execution-only and advisory trading accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pension plans, child trust fund accounts, junior individual savings accounts, share incentive plans, investment club share accounts, and enterprise investment scheme portfolios to private investors.

