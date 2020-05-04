Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) PT Raised to $7.50 at Barrington Research

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $6.00 to $7.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SMED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sharps Compliance currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.10.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Shares of SMED stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. The company has a market cap of $98.02 million, a PE ratio of 201.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of -0.86.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 958,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 4,491 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $29,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,823 shares of company stock worth $99,517 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at $568,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 17.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.