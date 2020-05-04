SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. New Street Research upgraded SK Telecom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered SK Telecom from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SK Telecom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of SKM stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 23,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,230. SK Telecom has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in SK Telecom by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,026,000 after buying an additional 748,223 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,743,000. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 12.2% during the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,019,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,405,000 after buying an additional 436,400 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,727,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $340,361,000 after buying an additional 388,214 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,779,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,124,000 after buying an additional 330,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

