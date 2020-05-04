Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

SGH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Smart Global from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SGH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51. Smart Global has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $586.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.71 million. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Smart Global by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Smart Global during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

