Smart Sand (SND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.05 million. On average, analysts expect Smart Sand to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Smart Sand stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SND. ValuEngine cut shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Smart Sand from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded Smart Sand from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

