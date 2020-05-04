SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMBK. ValuEngine cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,556. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $232.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.78.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.37 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

In other news, Chairman William Young Sr. Carroll acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,951.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Austin Ogle acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 177,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,017.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,450 shares of company stock worth $389,021 in the last three months. 8.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 582,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 493,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 72,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

