Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNN shares. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.40. 11,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,035. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.83. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 540.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 362.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3,161.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.