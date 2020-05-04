Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Cut to C$37.00

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$40.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. AltaCorp Capital raised their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snc-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.15.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$24.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$15.47 and a 52 week high of C$34.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.89.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion. Analysts forecast that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

