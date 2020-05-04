SPINDLE Trading 16.2% Lower Over Last Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $51.55, $32.15 and $24.43. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $196,994.80 and $12.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Storeum (STO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033584 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00900610 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00049066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031163 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00266486 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00163518 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $5.60, $33.94, $51.55, $50.98, $24.68, $10.39, $18.94, $20.33, $7.50, $32.15 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.