SS&C Technologies’ (SSNC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $72.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $54.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,001 shares of company stock worth $142,541. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,985,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,706,000 after buying an additional 211,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,634,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,659,000 after buying an additional 593,770 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,460,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,089,000 after buying an additional 147,039 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,620,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,071,000 after buying an additional 1,807,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,675,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,107,000 after buying an additional 47,581 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.