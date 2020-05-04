Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Holdings Lessened by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank reduced its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

SWK traded down $2.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.08. 175,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,270. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $181.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura Instinet dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.88.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

