State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised State Auto Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on State Auto Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

STFC stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.39. 459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,842. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.09. State Auto Financial has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.30 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Larocco bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

