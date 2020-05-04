Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 97,937 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,937 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.7% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in AT&T by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,246 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in AT&T by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 115,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,729,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,034,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T opened at $29.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.