Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.9% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $116.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $289.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.15 and a 200-day moving average of $120.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $220,923,577.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,079.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

